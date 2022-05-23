Summer Brings In The Threat Of Kidney Stones? Here Are Some Symptoms and Precautions

The news of a man with 206 kidney stones created a stir online, making people even more concerned about the summer heat. Doctors had carried out an hour-long keyhole surgery to remove the stones, following which they said, “extremely high temperatures during the summer may cause dehydration." For the unversed, heatwaves causing dehydration often lead to the formation of kidney stones.

Kidney stones vary in size, from as small as a grain to as big as a golf ball. It affects both men and women, and the risk generally increases the older you get or if you have already had a history of having kidney stones.

Some common symptoms of kidney stones include sharp, cramping pains in the back and sides. The pain often moves to the lower abdomen or groin, and it can come and go as the body tries to get rid of the stone.

Advertisement

Some other signs of having a kidney stone include:

The frequent need to urinate intensely Burning feeling during urination Urine that is dark or red due to blood. Sometimes urine only has small amounts of red blood cells. Nausea and vomiting Men might also feel pain at the tip of the penis

Although you can get on some medication, as prescribed by doctors, to dissolve the stones. But, if the pain is intense and the stones are big in size, one might need surgery.

Advertisement

But what can one do to prevent kidney stones? The simplest and easiest way to prevent kidney stones is by staying well hydrated. Don’t forget to drink fluids in hot weather, especially when one is exercising or playing sports. All fluids count toward your fluid intake, from plain water to fruit juices to vegetable juices. However, in order to balance your health and sugar intake, it is best to drink no-calorie or low-calorie drinks. Avoid alcoholic drinks as they lead to increased fluid loss and unnecessary calories.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.