Summer Hacks and Tricks to Keep the House Cool on a Budget

Summer came a little early this year, and scientists are continuously predicting that it’s going to last even longer than usual. This poses a problem to people on a budget. There are long lines in markets to buy air coolers and conditioners, but not everyone has the luxury to keep their ACs on all summer.

The problem with people running fans in their houses is that it’s the hot air that’s being circulated inside the house. This can even cause people to get a heat stroke. Here are some easy tricks and hacks to help you keep your house cool without ACs and coolers.

Splashing water on the roof:

Advertisement

If you splash water on the roof during or after evening it can bring down the temperature of the room. This can help you get a good night’s sleep. This is because the roof absorbs heat the whole day, and then that heat is transferred to the whole room during nighttime.

In-house Planting

The more greenery and dense plants you have in the house the cooler it is going to make the environment. This happens due to transpiration, wherein plants release water through their leaves. Water the plants regularly and wash them thoroughly so that they don’t wither and die. They also provide fresh air and oxygen so that you can sleep through the night at your best.

Windows closed

In summers, as the day progresses, the heat from sunlight and hot air can enter your house through the windows. To stop this from happening, keep the windows shut as well as have thick curtains to stop any sunlight from coming in. This can help you keep the temperature of the room cool to a certain degree. You can also use an extra layer of black paper on your windows to completely block out the sun if you can’t acquire thick curtains.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.