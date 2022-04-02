Summer Haircare Tips: Home Remedies To Deal with Hair Fall

Every second person is suffering from one of the most common issues - hair fall. From stress and anxiety to hormonal changes, anything and everything can lead to hair fall. We do try a lot of hacks to fix this problem. But, at times, the result isn’t what we expected. Agree, right? And, things get worse during Summers. With sweat scalps, dirt and dandruff, we tend to lose a lot of hair. So what is the solution? We have some home remedies that you can try. Take a look:

Coconut oil with curry leaves: Take 200ml of organic coconut oil and add 4 to 5 curry leaves. Cook the curry leaves for a while, when the colour changes switch off the flames and allow it to cool. Then store it in a glass jar and use this twice a week.

Onion juice: Blend the onions and strain the prepared mixture to obtain the juice. Then apply the onion juice to the scalp and leave it for 40 minutes. Now, shampoo your hair. Repeat this process 1 or 2 times a week.

Egg yolk mask: At first, whisk the egg yolk. Then apply the egg yolk to the scalp and leave it for at least 30 minutes. Do shampoo your hair.

Amla juice: Take fresh amla juice and apply it to the scalp. Keep it for 30 minutes. And, wash using a mild cleanser and conditioner.

Green tea: Steep 2 to 3 green tea bags in a bowl of hot water. And once the solution is ready, let it cool down a bit. Apply it to your scalp and perform a gentle massage.

Fenugreek: Take half a cup of fenugreek seeds and soak them in water overnight. The next morning, grind them to make a paste and then apply it to the scalp as a hair mask. Leave it on for 30mins and then rinse off with water.

