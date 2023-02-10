Summer Holiday Destination 2023: Auli, Coolest Place In India | How to Reach? Where to Stay? Things To Do

SUMMER HOLIDAY DESTINATION 2023: Uttarakhand is known for its exotic summer holiday destinations and Auli in Chamoli district of the state is one of the most popular hill stations. The Skiing Paradise of Gahrwal region is a perfect family holiday getaway because of its cool climate, scenic beauty, and peaceful environment. During the summer season Auli attracts lakhs of visitors from India and abroad.

This is one travel destination that will not have you holed up in your hotel rooms. In fact, you can go out and explore a range of outdoor activities like trekking, skiing, and camping. Make this summer vacation a thrilling and exciting experience for your family as you surround yourself with snow-capped peaks, alpine forests, and rolling meadows.

Here is how you can plan a visit to this picturesque destination.

Best Time to Visit Auli

Auli is one of those hill stations that are perfect to visit in both summers and winters. You can visit Auli between January and March if you are looking for a once in a life-time experience of skiing. If you want to avoid the extreme cold weather, you can also enjoy the scenic beauty of the oak forests and the majestic Nandadevi mountain range during October to January.

How To Reach

The skiing paradise is well-connected with most of Uttarakhand’s important cities and towns. You can find buses and taxis to Auli from Rishikesh, Pauri, Rudraprayag and Chamoli. Interstate buses are also available from ISBT Kashmiri Gate in Delhi.

The nearest airport is the Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun, which is 286 kilometres from the hill station. Taxis are available from the airport to Auli. Rishikesh Railway Station is 264 kilometres from Auli and is the nearest one to the hill station.

Things To Do

Skiing

Auli is known as the skiing paradise of Garhwal. The first and foremost thing you will want to experience is skiing in Auli. The slopes are something you should never miss. The 5-kilometer-long snow-covered slopes are the perfect place to enjoy irrespective of how proficient you are at skiing. There is a 500 metres ski-lift system that connects Joshimath with Gorson, a little above Auli. This is also the longest cable car in India. Ropeway

The hill station is set to offer you one of the highest and longest ropeways in India. It spans over an approximate distance of 4 km giving the perfect view of the snow-capped Garhwal mountains. You will be able to witness the beauty of dense oak forests as you travel between Joshimath and Gurson. Trekking

Explore the Himalayan peaks such as Nanda Devi, Kamat, Mana Parvat and Dunagiri. Whether it is walking up the snow-covered paths in winter or exploring the lush meadows during summer, the picturesque Auli will leave you spellbound. The hill station also has some offbeat trails to offer. Stargazing

Brace yourself to witness the clear night sky filled with hundreds of stars. You can witness the beautiful night sky from places like Gurson Bugyal (near Auli), Jeolikot (near Bhowali), Kedarkantha (Uttarkashi district), Chakrata and Chaukori. Other Adventures

You can also enjoy paragliding, bungee jumping, jungle safari, mountain biking, and other water sports.

Where to Stay?

The Skiing Capital of India is one of the most sought-after destinations. This means you will have quite many options available to decide where you stay during your family vacations. You will have ample hotels and resorts to choose from. Auli also has homestays to offer that you can look for on the official Uttarakhand Tourism website.

In case you are unable to find a place to stay, nearby areas like Joshimath is also a good place to vacation for a while before making your way to the scenic hill station.

Places To Eat

Do not miss the Garhwali cuisine when visiting the Skiing Paradise of Garhwal. You will be able to find a variety of dals, leafy vegetables, and rice as a part of the cuisine. Some of the local delicacies include Kachmauli, stuffed goat with oil and spice; a popular dessert known as Bal Mithai; Singhori, a cone-shaped sweet wrapped in Malu Leaf, and more.

