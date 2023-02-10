Summer Holiday Destinations: Take A Tour Of Manali's Snow-Covered Hills

The best way to relieve stress and escape boredom is to travel and explore. We all aim to set aside some time for a trip with our families and close friends. Vacationing together is the most effective way to refresh your mind and leave behind the worries of the world. Many of us like to travel in the summer and we are likely to visit some hill stations to beat the heat. Manali is regarded as one of the most famous summer destinations in India. So here is your complete guide to planning out a tour to Manali this summer.

How to reach

If you are taking a flight, then the Bhuntar airport in Kullu, which is about 50 kilometres from Manali, will be the nearest airport. There are flights from all of the major cities there.

The closest rail station that connects the hill station with the rest of the country is Joginder Nagar. Other train routes to Manali include travelling through Chandigarh and Ambala.

Road travel is the most economical way to get to Manali. The state bus service in Himachal Pradesh is excellent. You can also travel by private taxi or car to the picturesque destination.

Manali is a top choice if you are planning a weekend trip. You can also stop over at the town when on a tour of Himachal.

Things to do

Solang Valley is the ideal location for adventure seekers. It is located about 15 miles from Manali. The area has a heavy layer of snow in winter, but during the summers one can engage in adventure sports like mountain biking, paragliding, and zorbing.

One can also visit the Hadimba Temple. The 15th-century stone and wood temple is the oldest in the state. It is devoted to Hidimba, who was Bhima’s wife in the Mahabharata. The structure is nestled within a deodar forest. The four-tiered pagoda-shaped roof adds to its beauty.

The Rohtang Pass, coated in snow, is another unmissable destination. The pass is located at a height of 3979 metres above sea level, just on the road leading to Leh. One can witness some breathtaking vistas of glaciers, mighty mountain peaks, and the tranquil Chandra River from this location.

The Mall Road, Manali’s most famous spot, is one of the most popular destinations with tourists. This crowded area, which is lined with various hotels and eateries, is an ideal destination to indulge in some retail therapy.

Places to Stay

While planning any tour, we all first think about the accommodations. Here are a few resorts and hotels you can check out within your budget: Tiaraa Hotels and Resorts, Sun Park Resort Manali, Snow Valley Resorts and The Orchard Greens.

Places to eat

Your trip to Manali will not be complete without dining at Cafe 1947. When in the hill station, visit this lovely cafe beside the Manalsu River. Everything about this place is practically flawless.

Rose Garden is another place one must try. Located in Vashisht, 3 km from Manali, the place is perfect if you want to enjoy a late lunch. As one enters the restaurant, the musky scent of roses wafts up from the garden. Relax on the exquisite wooden furnishings inside, or wander outside to the alfresco area with its cast-iron benches and outdoor wood-fired oven, to get the feel of the place.

Oven in the Garden is not on everyone’s itinerary as it is located on the Rohtang Highway. It is mostly a favourite of people travelling to Rohtang and beyond. The tranquil pizzeria is located in a lovely apple orchard and has a large gazebo with a few tables in the middle of it.

