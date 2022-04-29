Summer Mango Drinks That Are Too Good to Miss

The summer season is quite synonymous with yellow, don’t you think? Yellow is the colour that represents high energy and warmth, both of which are elements of summer. The sun shines and feels brighter during summers.

And, “tis the season" when mangoes enter our lives to make it much better. Mangoes and summers go hand in hand to an extent where it does not even feel like summers until we have devoured mangoes more than our stomachs can handle. This yellow-coloured king of fruits is so flexible that it can be enjoyed as it is, desserts, curries, and beverages, and this article is all about that last bit.

As the hot season is upon us, there is nothing better than a cold, mango-infused beverage to balance the heat. So, let’s take a look at some mango drinks that you should try this summer.

Advertisement

Mango Strawberry Deconstruct

The goodness of mangoes is aptly complemented, if not more, by mint leaves, ginger, and strawberries. All you need is yoghurt, strawberries, sugar, green chilli, ginger, and of course mangoes. Blend it together to introduce your palate to something new and familiar at the same time.

Mango Sharbat

You just cannot go wrong with a nice, chilled glass of Mango Sharbat on a hot summer day. You can bet on it! You can have this drink any time of the day, be it breakfast, or just an evening snack break.

Mango Sunrise

An easy-to-make drink, Mango Sunrise, is a must-try. The amalgamation of Mango and Grenadine syrup truly makes the drink having the word sunrise in its name, worth it. Mango Sunrise will surely elevate your mood and lower your temperature until you feel completely relaxed.

Aam Panna

Advertisement

Another combination of Mangoes and mint leaves that you will fall in love with is Aam Panna. Not only does it quench your thirst but also takes your taste buds on a rave of tanginess. The drink is as beneficial as it is delicious and is a good treatment for gastrointestinal problems.

Mango Lassi

Last but not least is the all-time favourite, Mango Lassi. This drink is what we call the perfect combination. Lassi, in itself, is extremely delicious, add mango, and the flavour shoots right up to become irresistible.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.