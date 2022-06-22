Summer Skincare: Benefits Of Coconut Face Mask

Today, everyone is troubled by the problem of acne, pimples, and tanning on the face due to strong sunlight, heat, and sweat. To avoid these problems, special care has to be taken for skin care in summers. Many apply different techniques or ways to protect their skin from UV rays. Some use umbrellas, while others use scarves, sunglasses, and sunscreen lotions to protect themselves from the scorching heat of the sun. But, even after applying so many techniques, acne and tanning, etc. are visible on the skin.

But if you include natural things in your skincare, then you can get many benefits from it. One such natural product is coconut. If it is used on the face as a face pack, then many skin problems can be treated and the skin will also become healthy and glowing.

Know which skin problems can be treated with the help of coconut and what are its benefits.

Benefits of coconut face pack and how to make it.

To remove the effects of UV rays : To protect the skin from harmful UV rays and increase collagen production, you mix 1 teaspoon of coconut oil and 1 teaspoon of coffee powder and massage it on the face. Wash the face after 15 minutes.

To retain moisture : If the moisturizer of the face disappears in summer, then you can use coconut oil mixed with avocado and honey as a face mask. To make this, prepare a fine paste by mixing peeled avocado, a tablespoon of coconut oil, and 2 tablespoons of honey, and keep it on the face for 15 minutes. Wash it off after drying.

To repair skin : If a rash or redness has come on the face, then you can cure them easily with the help of coconut. It has antiseptic and healing properties, which when applied to the face overnight can repair the skin cells and make the skin shiny. To make this face mask use 1 tablespoon of coconut oil and 2 to3 drops of tea tree oil and keep it in a container. Now, apply these 3 to 4 drops on the face every day before going to sleep,

To remove blackheads: If you have blackheads on your face, then to get rid of them, mix 1 tablespoon of coconut powder and 1 teaspoon of baking soda and apply it to the affected area and wash the face after 10 minutes.

