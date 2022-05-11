Summer Skincare: Ways to Undo Sun-Stressed Skin and Bring it Back to Life

Despite our rigorous efforts put into the fancy skincare routines, it is almost impossible to undo the damages caused by the blazing sun, at least till you take an oath not to step out. While tanning and sunburn are the familiar scenarios during scorching summers, every person is looking for a solution to safeguard themselves. Applying sunscreen, and keeping skin moisturised needs no new introduction, but honestly, they can’t even bring your skin back to life if it has been damaged by the rising temperature. Wondering what can be done? So without further ado let’s dive deep into ways to tackle your sun-stressed skin this summer:

Rely on exfoliation

If you have oily skin then honestly this should be your go-to step, as oily skin can only be maintained through exfoliation during summer. Needless to say, summers turn your oily skin oilier and therefore you need a product that removes the extra sebum from your face without removing the glow. Exfoliators and scrubs with salicylic acid will do wonders and will also keep the acne at bay.

Swear by Vitamin C

While sunscreen is protecting you from UV rays, Vitamin C will make sure to cure skin problems that won’t be addressed by sunscreen. Like fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and collagen production. Vitamin C is a must-have in your skincare, but it should always be paired with sunscreen.

Aloe vera gel

Once you start using Aloe vera gel then there is no going back because of its soothing and cooling properties along with moisturising your skin, will surely make you addicted to this. Not just this, but also it is the most inexpensive choice for soothing the pain of minor sunburns at home, and honestly, the results will shock you. This happens because sunburned skin loses the moisture and aloe vera gel helps in retaining back that moisture.

