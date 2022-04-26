Summer Special: 5 Easy Ways To Make Your Feet Beautiful

During summers, our feet tend to become dry and damaged really easily. Due to harsh sunlight and pollution, our feet start losing their beauty. From dullness, tanning to shoe bite, cracked heels and dryness, our feet have to go through a lot. Therefore, it is important to take care of them just like we care for our facial skin. One should make sure to build a protective cover around their feet so that they become less prone to heat and pollutants. If you too want to make your feet look pretty and healthy, then follow these simple tips to prevent them from losing their charm.

Nail fungus treatment

In a bowl, take equal quantities of apple cider vinegar and water and mix well. Put your feet in the mixture for 20 to 30 minutes. After taking out the feet from the water, pat dries them using a clean towel. Now, take some lavender essential oil and massage your nails using it. Try this remedy every night, and you’ll see your nails are healthy and growing properly without any fungal infection.

Exfoliate

Exfoliation helps in removing the dead skin and giving space to the feet to breathe. To exfoliate the skin of the feet, make a scrub by mixing half teaspoon honey, half teaspoon rose water and one teaspoon sugar. Massage your feet using this mixture for a few minutes. You’ll notice the dead skin coming out naturally.

Use foot mask

Just like your face needs a full process beauty regime, your feet are nonetheless. They also need to have a step-by-step treatment to stay healthy. One of the major steps is using the foot mask to extract the dirt from the feet. To make the feet bright, mix 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon powder and one teaspoon curd in two teaspoons pumpkin paste. Wash your feet properly and apply the mask to them. Let it sit for 30 minutes. Now, rinse it off with water.

Treat cracked heels

Cracked heels are common during summers as the scorching heat and dirt take away the moisture. To cure cracked heels, soak your feet in alum and saltwater at night for around 15 to 20 minutes. After drying them with a clean towel, apply crack creams or coconut oil to the heels. It’ll help them to heal faster.

