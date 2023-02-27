Sunny Leone Dazzles In An All-Black Outfit, Daniel Weber Reacts

Sunny Leone is an absolute stunner. From nailing her casual looks to slaying festive evening gowns to exuding boss lady vibes in pantsuits, Sunny Leone can do it all, and with perfection. Recently, the actress sported an all-black attire and gave fashion police a run for their money.

The actress chose a sequined black co-ord as her OOTD. The actress picked up the outfit from the fashion house Kastaan for her latest photoshoot. She donned some sharp looks in a black slip-cropped bralette top with silver sequin details all over. The top had a plunging neckline and corset patterns. She paired it with a matching long, flowy skirt.

Sunny complemented her ensemble with black fishnet long gloves with feather details. She wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part. Her entire look was styled by Hitendra Kapopara. For her makeup, the actress chose nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and subtle lip colour to give her a sharp look.

Sunny captioned her pictures with red and black heart emoticons. Soon her post was flooded with compliments. Her husband, Daniel Weber, also commented with a red heart emoticon and was in awe of her look. Many fans also appreciated her latest look. One of the fans called her, “Beauty Queen".

Being a true fashionista, Sunny Leone believes in keeping it chic, minimal, and sassy for date nights. On Valentine’s Day, the actress was spotted with her husband. Sunny and Daniel smiled broadly as they posed for photographs in monochromatic outfits.

Sunny Leone dressed simply for her date in a white satin short shirt dress. She looked stunning in a dress with collars, full sleeves, a white belt accent at the waist, and frill designs at the hem. Daniel, on the other hand, wore a black shirt with a matching black blazer. He completed the look with a pair of grey jeans.

On the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen hosting Splitsvilla 14 alongside Arjun Bijlani. She will next be seen in the project Quotation Gang.

