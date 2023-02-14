Superfoods And Other Food Nutrients To Eat During The Season

Changes in metabolism, mood, and nutritional requirements of the body characterise the this season. One needs to consume more energy and heat-generating food to match one’s altered metabolism in this season. You might also notice a craving for hot and spicy food in the chilly weather. Adjusting to these food preferences is also a part of the shift as the calendar pages flip by. In case you were looking for foods to integrate into your meals to match the cold weather’s pace, here are a few you should definitely try.

Ghee

Ghee is one of the most easily digestible fats capable of generating heat and energy in your body relatively quickly. Consuming ghee in moderation can also help keep skin from becoming dry and flaky. You can add it to your rotis, rice, parathas, and desserts.

Whole Grains

Whole grains, which have the husk and the endosperm of the grain intact, are a source of healthy carbs. Grains such as millets, bajra, corn, and oats are a great source of gluten-free nutrition in the winter. These foods keep the body energised for a longer period since they take more time to digest.

Jaggery

This healthy sugar substitute has a lot of warming properties. It is also an excellent choice for anaemics due to its iron content. Jaggery is considered a “warm" food since it dilates blood vessels to improve blood flow, thus helping to keep the body warm. It also provides adequate calories and can be used in a variety of dishes such as gur roti, laddoos, and kheer.

Dry Fruits

Dry fruits are tasty, easily available, and keep people warm in the winter. These superfoods are packed with essential minerals and also provide the body with necessary monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. You can soak most dry fruits such as almonds and walnuts overnight to enhance their benefits and taste. It is best to consume them raw rather than cooked as part of a dish.

Soup

Soups are the best way to keep warm and squeeze in the benefits of veggies in the form of tasty, easy-to-eat recipes. You can experiment with a host of vegetables, spices, and cuisines when whipping up a quick, pre-meal energy booster.

