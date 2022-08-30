Supplements For A Good Cardiovascular Health

Cardiovascular health is one of the most important aspects of the overall well-being of a person. In a world where the dominant paradigm has made people less active than they were before, heart health is slowly taking a heavy toll and is making ailments related to the heart more prevalent than ever.

Thus, it is essential for people to be cognizant of the deterioration of their heart health and accordingly, use consumption as a way of rejuvenating the same. Here are some supplements that work great for maintaining the cardiovascular health of a person.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Advertisement

Omega-3 fatty acids are often sourced from over-the-counter fish oil preparations. One can also consume fatty fish such as Mackerel or Salmon.

The supplement aids good cholesterol, lowers blood pressure, improves irregular heart rhythms, and reduces inflammation, among other benefits. One should also be aware while sourcing Omega-3 Fatty Acids naturally. This is because the over-the-counter or fresh fish both can have mercury contamination which can become an issue.

Red Rice Yeast

Primarily prevalent in China, Red Rice Yeast, or Went Yeast, is widely used for improving blood circulation, lowering cholesterol, and even aiding digestion. According to a Healthline report, Red Rice Yeast contains a substance called Monacolin K that helps reduce LDL cholesterol by 15 to 25 per cent in 6-8 weeks.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10)

The deficiency of Coenzyme Q10 tends to cause heart failure. The enzyme is quite beneficial for people suffering from heart conditions. The supplements are essential for cellular energy production and help to combat radical-free damage.

Advertisement

Magnesium

Magnesium plays an important role in improving blood pressure. Due to its key role in the biochemical reactions in your heart muscle, magnesium is a supplement that should be included in a person’s diet.

Talking about the application of the supplements, Bhakti Kapoor, nutritionist, said, “While there are many great supplements that can benefit heart health, none of them are a magic pill against heart disease," reported Hindustan Times. Kapoor highlighted that supplements must be combined with a healthy lifestyle to get the best out of them.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on information from several websites/studies. News18 does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the facts.)

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here