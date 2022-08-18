Supporting Growth to Strengthening Immunity, Benefits of Mangoes for Young Kids

Seasonal fruits like mango have a lot of health benefits, besides being luscious in taste. Its health benefits extend to even children aged as young as 6 months. This article curates the nutritional value and other benefits for children.

Nutritional value

Every mango has a different texture and flavour. 75 Grams of frozen mango comprise of following nutrients which contribute immensely to a child’s nutrition.

Water- 62.6 Grams

Energy- 45 kilocalorie

Fibre-1.2 Grams

Calcium- 8.25 Milligrams

Iron- 0.12 Milligrams

Magnesium- 7.5 Milligrams

Other nutrients like Phosphorus, Potassium, Vitamin C and other nutrients are also present in this fruit.

Benefits for children:

Supports growth in babies: Mango is rich in many important nutrients like Vitamin A. Vitamin A contributes to healthy skin and vision development in children.

Boosts digestion: Two grams of fibre present in mangoes increases bulk in the body and smoothens bowel movement. A smooth bowel movement is pivotal in avoiding the situation of constipation.

Strengthens immune system: Besides Vitamin A, mango also comprises vitamin C, and several phytochemicals, such as flavonoids and phenolic acids. These compounds ensure that immunity stays robust.

Mangoes contain little quantities of nutrients like iron, folate, magnesium and other nutrients as well. These nutrients are required by babies to perform physiological functions essential to growth, development and sustenance.

Correct age of babies to consume Mangoes

Mango can be served in the form of puree to children around the age of 6 months. Mango Puree can also be added to other dishes like banana or beetroot puree. However, it should only be done when children can digest mangoes. Small pieces of mango can be served to babies elder than 9 months. Parents should also observe that children do not face choking while eating mango.

Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

