Suppressing Anger Harmful for Relationship, Says Study

Romantic relationships nowadays are crumbling faster than it takes to build the bond between the couple. The causes of failed relationships are not always infidelity. Even when both the partners are loyal to each other, they can have severe misunderstandings between them, leading to a crack in the romance. Although minor disagreements and arguments are unavoidable and normal in a relationship, the arguments should be in a controlled manner so that the thread of love remains unbroken. According research by Florida State University (FCU) of America has revealed how one can save a dying relationship.

Jim McNulty, Professor of Psychology at FCU, has made an important point in his study, saying that if lovers do not express their displeasure with something that happened between them in the correct time, then the grudge grows and love between them starts to decrease.

Couples who both kept their anger suppressed in marriage were more likely to die early than those who did not, according to a 2008 study that monitored nearly 200 couples for 17 years.

“Avoiding conflict does not work,” said Caitlin Cantor, a certified individual, couples and sex therapist in Philadelphia. “It’s incredibly beneficial if you can fight and learn how to connect in your differences and learn more about each other via the argument.”

The report emphasises on how to choose the right time to speak out about your displeasure. Most people think of love fights as a spur-of-the-moment occurrence brought on by feelings like “I can't stand this any longer."

“It's harder to hold your tongue or think through what you're saying before you say it at those moments," McNulty added. “People frequently regret what they say later on, so try to avoid those situations."

Schedule a time to talk about your thoughts with your loved one as soon as you start to feel the pressure, so you are both free of distractions and stress.

People typically let things build up until they explode, or face arguments when they are tired, worriedm, says the study.

McNulty people to not wait until he or she could not take any more. The most important part of the plan that is made to resolve any dispute is also to be a good audience.

