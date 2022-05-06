Surdas Jayanti 2022: All You Need to Know About the Poet and Devotee of Lord Krishna

SURDAS JAYANTI 2022: One of the greatest devotees of Lord Krishna, Sant Surdas was born in 1478 C.E, as believed by historians. His place of birth still remains a topic of disagreement as some believe he was born in the Sihi village in Haryana’s Faridabad while others claim his birthplace is Runkta near Agra.

Surdas Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Sant Surdas. Although he was blind, he wrote and composed hundreds of songs in his melody called Sur Sagar. His fame rose to such heights that he was roped in to play at Akbar’s Mughal court.

Surdas Jayanti 2022: Date

This year, Surdas Jayanti falls on May 6. While it does not have an exact date in the Gregorian calendar, according to the Hindu calendar, his birth anniversary is observed in the Vaishakh month, on the Panchami tithi or the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha. Calculating the days on the Gregorian calendar, Surdas Jayanti is celebrated every year in April or May.

Surdas Jayanti 2022: Significance and Celebration

Surdas Jayanti is celebrated majorly in Northern India as he spent most of his life in this region. The early years of Lord Krishna were also spent in Vrindavan and Braj, where Surdas lived most of his life.

The celebration includes music and poetry sessions, worship and prayer offerings to Lord Krishna and sometimes a fast as an honor to the poet.

Celebrating Surdas Jayanti, in a way, is the celebration of Lord Krishna. Surdas’ work in the literary field is for Krishna. Depicting various phases of Lord Krishna’s life, the poems and songs that he created are still an incredible part of the Hindu devotional music.

Surdas became a disciple of Shri Vallabhacharya who taught him unknown facts about Krishna’s birth, his childhood years, and many other stories of his personal life and some mentions of Radha as well.

This day hold a great place if the hearts of Lord Krishna followers.

