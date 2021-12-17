Surprise Gifts Can Make Relationship Between Husband-Wife Beautiful

What can be better than a sweet relationship between husband and wife? It is said that if one wants to make the bonding stronger in this relationship then there is nothing better than giving gifts to each other. Happy Money writer, Elizabeth Dunn suggests that if the right gifts are not given then it can have a negative impact on relationships. Clinical Psychologist Dr Shweta Sharma in a recent article published in Dainik Bhaskar was quoted as saying that give and take of gifts in a husband wife’s relationship cannot be called bargaining in love.

As per Dr Shweta Sharma, husband wife giving each other gifts shows them that they think about each other. It also makes them feel how special they are for each other. As per Dr Shweta it has been seen that giving surprise gifts on some special occasion other than engagement, wedding or marriage anniversary creates a positive impact on the relationship. In short, there is no need to wait for a special day to give a gift.

If you want you too can look for a reason to give a gift. For example if a husband or wife does something good then a gift can be given to encourage them. It makes them feel that their hard work and efforts are being noticed. But yes, do take care of your partner’s choice while giving gifts. Make sure not to give something which has nothing to do with your partner.

Gifts have the power to make a person really happy. Everyone loves receiving gifts and for some people festivals are special because they get gifts. As per a study around 50 thousand rupees are spent on gifts for a family in England during festivals while a family in America spends 49 thousand rupees.

So give your partner gifts without any reason and see the magic.

