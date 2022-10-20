Surprising Benefits Of Bay Leaves You Haven’t Heard Of

Bay leaves have been an integral part of Indian cooking. Our mums use it to infuse flavours and fragrance in dishes like biryani, pulao, soup, curry etc. What’s more? Bay leaves have a bunch of health benefits.

Also known as tej patta, bay leaves are found to possess anticancer, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. Ayurveda considers this culinary herb as an effective home remedy to cure various health ailments. Easily grown in all parts of the country, let’s take a look at some generic and widely-known benefits of these bay leaves.

Aids Digestion

For ages, bay leaves have been used as a home remedy for aiding digestion. They basically stimulate the pancreas and stomach, which helps to ensure that food is properly broken down and all nutrients are absorbed. Bay leaves also reduces gas, bloating, indigestion, heartburns and nausea.

Fights diabetes

Finding it hard to keep your blood sugar in check? Bay leaves are at your rescue. They not only lower the sugar levels but also prove effective in dealing with type 2 diabetes. In addition, it will do away with bad cholesterol levels.

Anti-inflammatory

Bay leaves can help to reduce inflammation. The leaves contain a unique phytonutrient called parathenolide. When applied topically on the affected areas such as sore joints or even on areas affected by arthritis, these leaves can provide relief from the pain. The antifungal properties, along with its Vitamin C content can protect the skin from any kind of infection and irritation as well.

Respiratory Issues

Bay leaf is also a source of essential oil, which can be used to alleviate various respiratory conditions. They are also a good source of antioxidants, which protects the lungs from damage caused by pollution and other toxins.

Stress and Anxiety

Research claims that bay leaves can help reduce stress and anxiety. The fragrance of bay leaves is said to be calming and relaxing, which puts the mind to ease and promotes a sense of well-being. Inhaling the scent of bay leaves may help to improve focus and concentration as well.

