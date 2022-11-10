Surprising Benefits Of Green Tea On Skin; Check Here

Well, we already know a dozen benefits of green tea. It’s good for weight loss and helps with cardiovascular disease. But do you know the benefits of green tea on your skin? Trust us, it’s a solution to all your problems.

We all suffer from skin issues, and sometimes managing them is extremely tough. But using a product that is good for your body and your face is the best deal you can get. Green tea is rich in nutrients and antioxidants, which benefit the skin in various ways. It is known to be one of the active ingredients present in numerous skin products. And today, we are talking about the various benefits of green tea on your skin.

Helps in treating acne and oily skin

Green tea has the properties of antioxidants, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory, which are great for treating acne and oily skin. Acne happens because of the excessive release of sebum that clogs the pores and results in bacterial growth.

With its anti-androgenic property and lower lipid level, green tea effectively reduces sebum excretion in the skin.

Reduce irritation, swelling and redness

The anti-inflammatory properties of green tea are present because of polyphenols called catechins, which are great for reducing redness, irritation and swelling. You can use a green tea face mask that will not only soothe the skin but also hydrate it.

Filled with Vitamin B2 and Vitamin E

Green tea is filled with Vitamin B2 and Vitamin E, which are very essential for maintaining skin health. It helps in balancing collagen levels that keep your skin more youthful. While Vitamin E supports new skin cell growth and keeps your skin nourished.

Reduce puffy eyes and dark circles

The caffeine and tannins in green tea help shrink the blood vessel around the eye that treats puffy eyes and dark circles.

