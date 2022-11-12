Surprising Factors Responsible For Instantly Draining Your Energy

Our energy levels rise and fall throughout the day, and several factors are responsible for increasing and dropping our energy. Among such factors, one is the food that we consume. Usually, when we feel exhausted and drained of energy, we grab a snack or eat a meal to energise our bodies again. However, there are some foods that actually drain your energy.

Stress level, lack of sleep and physical activity only adds to the woes. To better understand and avoid such mistakes in future, we have presented a list of factors that are draining your energy instantly.

Eating low-calorie food

Advertisement

For snacks, people usually pick low-calorie food items believing them to be healthy. But that’s not true. Eating too much low-calorie food will not provide you with sufficient calories your body requires throughout the day. And this can reduce your energy level severely.

Calories designate the amount of energy the food will provide your body after digestion. And the body requires ample calories for its basic functions such as thinking or breathing.

Also Read: Evening Snacking Ideas for Samosa Lovers

Drinking alcohol

Alcohol instantly drains your energy level, resulting in a hangover. The reason behind this is that the body considers alcohol as poison; therefore, it spends most of its energy removing it from the system, and all the energy is consumed in the process.

Fried and fast food

Such food items are high in fat and low in fibre and these two combined slow down your whole digestion process. It reduces the speed by which energy-boosting nutrients enter your body and delays the rise in energy.

Advertisement

Watching negative content

You may be surprised, but watching negative and disturbing content highly affects your energy level by causing stress to your subconscious mind. And it takes a lot of energy for your body to bring your mind back to normal.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here