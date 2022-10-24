Surya Grahan 2022: 5 Zodiac Signs That Are Likely To Gain Wealth During Solar Eclipse

Solar eclipse, a geographical phenomenon, has both religious and scientific significance. A solar or lunar eclipse can have both auspicious and inauspicious effects on different zodiac signs. The second solar eclipse of 2022 falls on October 25, a day after Diwali. According to experts, this will be a partial solar eclipse.

Its auspicious effect will be seen in 5 zodiac signs. Bhopal-based astrologer Pandit Hitendra Kumar tells the zodiac signs on which the solar eclipse is going to leave a beneficial effect.

Solar eclipse 2022 time:

From 04.28 pm to 05.30 pm. The Sutak period of the eclipse will start 12 hours prior to it.

Aries

According to astrology, the financial side of the people of Aries is going to be strong. It will be beneficial for the people of Aries to invest at this time. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family. By the grace of Maa Lakshmi, you will get opportunities for happiness in life. Expenses will come down; this time is considered good for transactions.

Leo

It is a good time for Leo individuals to invest in a property. Moreover, this time is auspicious for initiating new work, but before making a transaction, think carefully. The financial situation will be better than before.

Virgo

The blessings of Mother Lakshmi will remain on Virgo zodiac individuals. It is a good time to buy a house or vehicle but keep your expenses under control. Virgo sign people can do transactions at this time.

Libra

The financial condition of the people of the Libra zodiac will improve. Maa Lakshmi’s grace will remain, due to which the sources of income will increase.

Scorpio

On October 25, the solar eclipse will see positive results for individuals of the Scorpio zodiac. This is the best time to invest in a property or buy a new vehicle. However, be watchful and keep an eye on your expenses.

