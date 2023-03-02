Sushmita Sen Suffered Heart Attack; Know About The Cardiovascular Disease And How To Prevent It

Indian actress Sushmita Sen, on Thursday, shared on her official Instagram handle that she recently suffered a heart attack. The Former Miss Universe shared details about the incident and kept her fans and well-wishers in the loop as she is currently recovering from getting an angioplasty done. This is a procedure used to open blocked coronary arteries caused by coronary artery disease.

The latest medical case of the actor has brought to notice the growing need for awareness about health diseases, especially among women. Several heart diseases, especially heart attack, are often associated with men and women who overlook the early symptoms. Here is what you should look out for and how you can reduce your risk of getting a cardiovascular disease:

Symptoms Of Heart Attack In Younger Women

Johns Hopkins Medicine has shared that while it is a common misconception that heart attacks primarily happen to men, the truth is that heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women. Hence, it becomes vital for women of every age to know what are the symptoms of a heart attack so that they are able to get the medical attention that they need in due time.

Women are less likely than men to have recognizable heart attack symptoms. Though for the vast majority of the population, regardless of their gender, chest pain or discomfort is the primary symptom of a heart attack. Other symptoms of this cardiovascular condition are as follows:

Pain or discomfort in different parts of the upper body (back, neck, jaw, arms or stomach)

Shortness of breath

Lightheadedness

Cold sweats

Fatigue

Nausea and vomiting

Prevention Tips For Women

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shared a list of ways in which the risk of suffering a heart attack and developing other heart diseases can be decreased. These include

Keeping An Eye On Your Blood Pressure: It is vital to make sure you do not have uncontrolled blood pressure. Not only can this lead to heart disease, but uncontrolled blood pressure is also related to stroke, kidney failure, and dementia. Make sure to check your blood pressure regularly and report elevated readings to your healthcare provider.

Get Tested For Diabetes: Having uncontrolled diabetes raises your risk of heart disease. Talk to your healthcare practitioner about whether you should be tested for diabetes.

Make Lifestyle Changes: While it goes without saying, certain lifestyle habits can increase your risk of suffering a heart attack. The first piece of advice is always to quit smoking. If you don’t smoke, don’t start. CDC also advises to get at least 150 minutes of physical activity each week. Don’t forget to make healthy food choices, since obesity is linked to a raising risk of heart disease. You are also advised to limit how much alcohol you drink in a day.

Manage Stress Levels: It is vital to keep your stress levels in check. Take time out of your busy schedules to find healthy ways to cope with stress.

Keep An Eye On Your Cholesterol Levels: CDC has also advised making sure to keep your healthcare practitioner in the loop and talk about checking your cholesterol and triglycerides.

