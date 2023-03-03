Sushmita Sen Suffers Heart Attack Years After Addison's Disease Diagnosis; Know Symptoms And Treatment

Sushmita Sen left fans concerned after making the shocking revelation that she suffered from a heart attack. The actress added that she has already undergone Angioplasty and is recovering after the placement of a stent. Sushmita thanked the medical team for their ‘timely and constructive action,’ while also explaining to her fans that the announcement was made just to keep them informed about the good news. “I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty is done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart," she said.

Sushmita added, “Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well-wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again! I love you guys beyond!"

Sushmita Sen’s battle with Addison’s disease

It was back in 2014 when Sushmita Sen was diagnosed with the auto-immune condition called Addison’s disease. But it wasn’t until 2020 that the actress publicly spoke about her health crisis. While sharing a fitness video on YouTube, the actress stated, “It left me feeling like, I had no fight left in me…A fatigued body filled with immense frustration & aggression. The dark circles under my eyes can’t even begin to explain the dark times I endured for 4 long years. To have steroids substitute cortisol & to live with its innumerable side effects took its toll."

Sushmita Sen found a way to strengthen her body by meditating with Nanchaku and stated that she healed with time and her Adrenal glands showed improvement. She did not have to use steroids or face any withdrawal symptoms. She explained that her auto-immune condition subsided as of 2019.

What is Addison’s disease?

Addison’s disease is a rare illness when the body becomes unable to produce enough hormones, also known as adrenal insufficiency. Adrenal glands are triangle-shaped and located on the top of the kidney and the chronic condition results in little production of cortisol, a hormone that responds to stress, helps in maintaining blood pressure and regulates proper heart condition and immune system. It also regulates too little Aldosterone required to balance the sodium and potassium in the blood, to control the amount of fluid in the kidneys.

Can Addison’s disease result in a heart attack?

During an interaction with the Hindustan Times, Dr. Nishith Chandra, who is reported to be the Director Interventional Cardiologist at the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, stated how cortisol and aldosterone play key roles in the regulation of blood pressure and heart function. He highlighted whenever there’s a deficiency of these hormones it can give rise to multiple cardiovascular problems including “low blood pressure, irregular heartbeats, and heart failure."

Symptoms and how Addison’s disease is treated

The symptoms of Addison’s disease may include extreme fatigue, weight loss, loss of appetite, areas of darkened skin, low blood pressure, even fainting, salt craving, low blood sugar, nausea, diarrhoea, or vomiting, among others. The treatment includes replacing the lack of hormones with their synthetic versions.

