Swara Bhasker Aces Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Kaftans Like a Queen at Cairo International Film Festival

Swara Bhasker who is currently representing India and the Hindi film industry as a member of the international competition jury at the 44th Cairo International Film Festival, has been winning hearts with her eclectic fashion statements.

The actor has been seen adorning an array of ensembles designed by Indian couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (AJSK). The silhouette that has been the talk of the town, is the myriad kaftan styles worn by Swara. From pretty prints to intricate embroideries and rich colour tones, the AJSK kaftans are a perfect ensemble to add to your festive wardrobe.

Styled by Priyanka Yadav, Swara’s hair was styled by Antara Bahuguna Ghosh and makeup was done by Yaramaziad. Take inspiration from Swara Bhasker’s looks and up your style quotient with the bohemian meets desi kaftans this wedding and festive season.

The Gypsy Queen

Don’t let trends hold you back, keep it classic and timeless in this bohemian mirror and sequined tribal kaftan. The Gulabo by Abu Sandeep creation features a fully sequined ajrak printed fabric which is free-flowing. The heavy embroidered mirror work on the yoke and the Jaipuri border detail enhance this multi-coloured cotton kaftan to the T. You can style it with a belt or wear it just like Swara Bhasker. She upped her style quotient with accessories from Tribe Amrapali which included a kada and completed her look with a pair of multi-coloured footwear that matched her kaftan border.

Chic in Cairo

Swara looked comfortably chic in this green kaftan and was all praise for the designer duo, when she posted an image on Instagram. She wrote: Kaftan glam is a universal language and Abu Sandeep know that (sic). Making a strong style statement in a deep green, hand-embroidered, chain link motif kaftan, Swara accessorised with jewellery from Sangeeta Boochra and Minerali. She completed her look with a pair of cool black boots. The highlight of this kaftan is a chain link motif that sets a badass vibe for Swara. A versatile ensemble to sport for brunch or a beach wedding, you can keep the accessory to a bare minimum. Style it with your favourite shades of sunglasses and you are good to go.

Desi Diva

Swara’s love for prints continues in this Ajrakh kaftan intricately hand-embroidered with cut gold sequins work. The kaftan came with pockets, making this outfit festive and functional. She accessorised with a long necklace from AJSK. A fine look for an evening function or night out, the kaftan can be worn with coordinated embroidered palazzo pants or can be worn as is. Style it with your favourite shawl or scarf, if the weather gets chilly.

