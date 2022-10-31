Swearing Is Good? Study Suggests Cussing Maybe Pain-repelling, and Great for Bonding

Ever stubbed your toe on a table leg? Lamented about your team losing a match, perhaps? Or maybe joked around with college friends about silly things? Your memories of such events are likely to feature a couple of swear words, at least. You might have uttered them out of pain, sadness, anger, or humorously. Maybe you have heard someone else swear for those reasons. These words, used in emotionally charged moments, have the power to give your feelings a tangible form to change your body and alter your relationships. Swearing and swear words hold immense power!

In a study published in the October issue of the academic journal Lingua, researchers reviewed over 100 academic papers on the subject. They found that swearing has strong links with our emotions. It is not only used for expressing how we feel but is also cathartic– freeing. Researchers believe that uttering obscene words is usually motivated by emotional concerns. Laboratory studies have shown that it produces emotional arousal, too. In fact, swear words are so closely related to our emotions that the part of the brain involved in swearing is located closer to the parts we use when we scream or cry. It may be processed differently from other speech activities in our minds. People who lose their speech skills somehow often retain profane words, even using them automatically or compulsively.

Swearing also serves social functions. Cuss words deliver greater memory recall. They also need more attention and cognitive processing compared to other linguistic stimuli. They are more effective in causing interference (if used as a distractor), too! Furthermore, research has shown that cursing can sometimes aid people in bonding as well. Swearing could be crucial to social bonding, helping people display trust and closeness. After all, swearing is taboo behaviour, and one would rather not do it in front of someone they do not trust.

Swearing also has notable physiological effects. Using foul words when you are in pain has been shown to increase pain tolerance and pain threshold. It also reduces pain perception. The act also boosts power and strength in physical activity jobs.

Swearing lies at the unique intersection of language and feelings.

