Sweet Potato Pie, The Perfect Alternative To Pumpkin Pie: Traditional Thanksgiving Dessert

Two of the most prominent year-end festivals are here, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Thanksgiving falls in November, and it’s finally the time when the whole family sits around the table enjoying the delicious feast together, which includes traditional dishes like roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, cranberry sauce, and pies. Among all the delicacies, sweet potato pie is a traditional Thanksgiving dessert, probably the best alternative to pumpkin pie.

Its creamy texture is filled with smooth and thick mashed sweet potato that melts in your mouth with every bite. Besides its delicious taste, the best thing about sweet potato pie is its recipe, which is super easy.

Sweet potato pie has a perfectly smooth texture and a great balance of sweet, warm, and spiced flavours. Its recipe includes just three main steps and a limited count of ingredients.

Ingredients:-

1 (9 inches) Pie Crust

2 cups Sweet Potatoes, cooked and diced (fresh or frozen)

¾ cup Brown sugar

8 tbsps. Unsalted butter, melted

2 Eggs

½ cup Evaporated milk

1 tbsp. All-purpose flour

1 tbsp. Vanilla extract

1 tsp. Cinnamon

¼ tsp. Nutmeg

¼ tsp. Ground Ginger

¼ tsp. Salt\Whipped cream to serve

To have the best results, it’s recommended to use premade pie crust. For the sweet potatoes, it’s best to use frozen instead of fresh. And make sure they are of small or medium sizes.

How to make sweet potato pie?

For the preparation: Preheat the oven to 350°F and grease your pie plate using a little butter. Sprinkle some flour on its surface and roll your pie dough over the top. Flatten it into a dish and crimp its edges using a fork.

For the filling: Add cooked and diced sweet potatoes along with brown sugar and melted unsalted butter in a large bowl. Then, mix these together until they’re completely combined and gain a creamy texture. Add eggs, flour, evaporated milk, vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt and ginger. Mix until it develops a smooth consistency.

For baking: Pour down all your pie filling on top of the pie dough. Bake until the filling becomes firm, and the crust becomes golden brown.

It’s time for serving! Take out the pie pan from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes, so it gets settled. Serve it with whipped cream.

