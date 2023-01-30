Weekends are undeniably the most anticipated days of the week and it makes sense given that you spend the majority of the fun on these two days. Weekends are key to work-life balance, mental and physical well-being, socialising and productivity, among others. Why not make these days exciting and enjoyable? It’s that time of the week when you unwind and indulge in your favourite treats and spend quality time with your loved ones.

One of the most important parts of weekends for many people is the food that they eat. In fact, many people make their plans depending on what they want to eat. On top of the amazing food that you have over weekends, wouldn’t it be great if you add some interesting and unique desserts? From apple pie to lemon tart, here are five mouth-watering dessert recipes to sweeten up your weekends:

Apple pie

Apple pie is traditionally baked and is made with a pastry crust and a filling of sliced apples, sugar and spices. The crust is made with flour, butter, and a small amount of water. This crust is used to encase the apple filling. The filling is made by mixing sliced apples with sugar, cinnamon and other spices such as nutmeg, allspice and cloves. The pie is then baked in an oven until the crust is golden brown and the apples are tender. Make this classic for a get-together, and you might not have any leftovers to take home. Finish with a sprinkling of cinnamon and a dollop of ice cream on top of this warm, melt-in-your-mouth pie.

Chocolate avocado pudding

Chocolate avocado pudding is a dessert made by blending avocado, cocoa powder, sweetener and milk or cream together. The avocado provides a creamy texture and a healthy source of fats, while the cocoa powder gives it a chocolate flavour. It is often considered as a healthier alternative to traditional chocolate pudding, as avocado is a good source of healthy fats and nutrients, while cocoa powder is rich in antioxidants. Some variations include adding vanilla extract, almond butter and coconut cream. You should try this delectable pudding dish at home to wow your loved ones. When you take a piece of this pudding, the ideal combination of chocolate and avocado will melt in your mouth. It is rich and creamy and is suitable for eating after lunch or dinner on your weekends.

Hot Cointreau souffle

A hot Cointreau souffle is a dessert dish made by combining egg yolks, sugar, and Cointreau (an orange-flavoured liqueur) together, then folding in beaten egg whites to create a light and airy texture. The mixture is then baked until puffed and golden brown. It’s typically served warm and dusted with powdered sugar. It’s a classic French dessert and is often considered a sophisticated and elegant dish to serve. Why not make your weekends elegant as well?

Chocolate sorbet

Chocolate sorbet is a type of frozen dessert made from a mixture of chocolate, sugar, water and sometimes cream. It is a non-dairy alternative to traditional chocolate ice cream. The ingredients are combined and then churned in an ice cream maker to create a smooth, creamy texture. Nothing beats a cold treat, especially after a lavish breakfast or supper. Chocolate sorbet is a lovely way to wrap up your meal, especially on your weekends.

Lemon tart

Lemon tart is a dessert that typically consists of a pastry crust filled with a lemon custard mixture. The pastry crust can be made from butter, flour and sugar, and it is often pre-baked before filling it with the lemon custard mixture. The custard filling is made by mixing together eggs, sugar and lemon juice. It’s then baked in the oven until set. The finished tart is usually garnished with powdered sugar and/or a dollop of whipped cream, and it’s typically served chilled.

Lemon tart is a refreshing and classic dessert, the tangy lemon filling paired with a buttery crust is a perfect balance of sweet and sour. This rich and creamy dessert is the perfect way to end a meal on your weekend gateway.

