Sweets Before Meal - To Eat or Not to Eat?

No meal is complete without a sweet. After every big, hearty, and wholesome meal, digging into a sweet is almost mandatory. Sweet cravings usually happen late in the night and we often end up giving in to the cravings. Eating sugar offers your mind a huge surge of an experience-properly chemical referred to as dopamine. That explains why you’re much more likely to crave a sweet bar at 3 at night than an apple or a carrot. Research suggests that giving in to a sweet craving after meals may not be the healthiest. It affects your health and causes several underlying, niggling health problems. Ingesting an excessive amount of brought sugar will increase coronary heart ailment danger factors including obesity, excessive blood strain, and irritation. High-sugar diets have been connected to an elevated chance of death from coronary heart disorder.

Ayurveda has been serving as a guide to solving major health problems and has many healing properties making it one of the most trusted forms of medicine. Recent studies and Ayurveda suggest that it is preferable to consume sweets before a meal rather than after. There are a few reasons why you should avoid eating sweets post meals and they can be listed as follows.

Advertisement

Late in the night, when you consume sweets post a heavy meal, the food particles take longer to break down, and hence, it takes much longer to digest. Hence, one must try and avoid eating sweets after a meal. Consuming a sweet before you start eating enables the flow of digestive secretions which helps improve the pace of your digestion process. On the other hand, pushing sweets to the last stalls the digestion process for longer. When you try and consume a sweet before a meal, it activates your taste buds and allows you to enjoy your meal better. Having sweets at the end may put off the digestive fire and slow down the process and cause fermentation due to acidic reflux. Consumption of sugar at the end of a meal also triggers gas formation and causes bloating.

While sugar in general is quite a toxic ingredient and does more bad than good, it shares a bittersweet relationship with fitness. Sugar is present in all foods that incorporate carbohydrates, such as culmination and vegetables, grains, and dairy. Experts advocate eating natural sugar in whole foods rather than refined ones. Plant foods additionally have high quantities of fibre, important minerals, and antioxidants, and dairy ingredients include protein and calcium.

Considering the fact that your body digests these ingredients slowly, the sugar in them gives a constant supply of power to your cells.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.