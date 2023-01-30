Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance that is found in all cells of the body. It is often misunderstood as not many people know that cholesterol is actually essential for our bodies. The body produces cholesterol in the liver and also gets it from the food we eat. The liver makes about 75% of the cholesterol that the body needs and the rest is obtained from dietary sources such as animal products like meat, dairy and eggs. It plays an important role in many bodily functions including the production of many hormones, the formation of cell membranes and the metabolism of fat. However, too much cholesterol in the blood can lead to a buildup of plaque (cholesterol deposits) in the arteries, which can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Cholesterol levels can be controlled by a healthy diet, regular exercise and if needed, medication prescribed by a doctor. To cut down on excess cholesterol, people often choose a healthy variation in their diet. While picking a healthy oil from the shelves of the supermarket, it is important to know how much processing it has undergone. Highly refined oils look uniform and are less expensive, whereas minimally processed oils retain their natural flavour and colour. On the other hand, unrefined oils contain more nutrients but can go bad quickly. If you are looking for some healthy cooking oil for a healthy heart, here is a list of 5 oils you must try:

Olive oil

Commonly used for baking, sauteing and dressing salads, olive oil is the gold standard when it comes to cooking oil. Olive oil is an excellent source of Vitamin E and acts as an antioxidant. A study called “Extra virgin olive oil: More than a healthy fat" submitted to the National Library of Medicine, found that olive oil contains compounds that help fight obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Avocado oil

Avocado oil has a neutral taste and can be used as a replacement for olive oil due to its similar nutritional composition. A study found that avocado oil aids in lowering blood pressure and bad cholesterol (LDL). It also helps in lowering joint inflammation. Another study, published in the Journal of Clinical Lipidology in 2015, found that a group taking avocado oil supplements had a significant decrease in total and LDL (“bad") cholesterol levels, and an increase in HDL (“good") cholesterol levels, compared to another group.

Sesame oil

Sesame oil is a great option for sauteing, cooking and salad dressing. Sesame oil offers a mild nutty flavour and is full of antioxidants, and a study concluded that after 90 consecutive days of consuming it, many participants showed improved blood sugar levels. It has high unsaturated fatty acids which are beneficial for the health of the heart and helps in lowering excessive cholesterol levels.

Peanut oil

Peanut oil is made from the seeds of a peanut plant. Generally, unrefined or cold-pressed, peanut oil retains a majority of the nutrients and is comparatively cheaper. It is ideal for the health of your heart and is often used for grilling and roasting veggies. However, it’s important to note that refined peanut oil is often hydrogenated, which means that hydrogen is added to the oil to make it more stable and last longer. This process increases the amount of unhealthy trans fats in the oil.

Soybean oil

Soybean oil is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids without the non-fish content. It can be used for baking, making snacks, salad dressings and making sauces. Soybean oil is rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), which are considered to be beneficial for heart health. Studies have shown that replacing saturated fats with PUFAs, such as those found in soybean oil, can help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.

