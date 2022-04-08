Symptoms of Dry Eye And How it Can Be Dealt With

Dry eyes happen when tears evaporate quickly or if the eye produces too few tears. Dry eyes syndrome can occur at any age. But it is common among old-age people. And it is also more common among women than men. Here are a few signs and symptoms that occur in lead up to dry eye problems.

1. A stinging, burning or scratchy sensation in the eyes.

2. Stringy mucus in or around the eyes.

3. Eye redness.

Advertisement

4. A sensation of having something in the eyes.

5. Difficulty in wearing contact lenses.

6. Difficulty in nighttime driving.

7. Watery eyes, which is the body’s response to the irritation of dry eyes.

8. Blurred vision or eye fatigue.

9. Frequent blinking.

10. Constant eye rubbing.

11. Difficulty in reading, working on the computer, or any activity that requires visual attention.

12. Inability to cry.

13. Sensitivity to light.

14. Heavy eyelids

The above symptoms indicate dry eye syndrome, which is common these days, as people spent more time in front of digital screens. And the frequent use of electronic devices like laptops, tablets, and game consoles increases the risk of dry eyes. Along with these environmental irritants, such as wind, low humidity, air-conditioning, sun exposure, smoke, chemical fumes, or heat also leads to a dry eye problem. Here are some easy tips to get relief from dry eye problems.

1. Avoid places with a lot of air environments. This means limiting the exposure to fans and hair dryers and wearing sunglasses while going outside on windy days can protect the eyes from drying out.

Advertisement

2. Rest the eyes. It’s important to take breaks so that the eyes can regain some of their moisture.

3. Use warm compression, then wash the eyes. Placing a warm compress on the eyes and then washing the eyelids helps release some of the oil in the eyelid’s glands. This also improves the quality of tears.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.