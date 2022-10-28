Symptoms, Treatment, and Causes: Everything You Need to Know about Brain Fog

Brain Fog refers to an uncomfortable feeling of being spaced out; although it is not a medical condition, it is considered a byproduct of other medical problems. The moment you start feeling sluggish, and experience symptoms like memory problems, lack of clarity, poor concentration, and an inability to focus, it might mean you’re dealing with Brain Fog.

What causes Brain Fog?

There are many underlying factors and health conditions that can cause Brain Fog. Particularly, hormonal imbalances, stress, irregular sleep routine, pre-existing medical conditions, improper diet, electromagnetic radiation from computers, pollution, and chemical substances, are the prime factors that make the situation worse and cause brain fog. While other conditions that are also responsible for brain fog entail anaemia, depression, diabetes, migraine, Alzheimer’s disease, dehydration, hypothyroidism, and viral infections.

Most common symptoms of Brain Fog

The most common symptoms include trouble sleeping, insomnia, headaches, mood swings, trouble concentrating, forgetfulness, low energy, mood swings, lack of motivation, and mild depression. On the other hand, traditional assessments are also responsible for analyzing the person’s executive function and cognitive status.

How to treat Brain Fog?

To address this major concern, one should not overlook the symptoms which depict that they are dealing with brain fog. Apart from diagnosing it, several other things should be taken care of. Depending upon the cause of your illness, several measures should be followed. For instance, sometimes a brain fog can be caused by nutritional deficiency while other times it can be caused due to irregular sleeping routine. Therefore, it is important to discuss your reports with a doctor for the best treatment.

Although a visit to a doctor is a must, proper sleep, managing stress and limiting alcohol consumption, following an exercise routine, and improving your eating habits may help.

