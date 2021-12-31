Taapsee Pannu’s Nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal Tells Why People Should Consume Sugar

We all are keen on looking for substitutes for sugar, considering how dreadful it is for our health. But celebrity nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal does not believe that sugar is evil and according to her, a good balance of all kinds of sugar, without compromising on the overall health, can be incorporated into the daily diet. Ganeriwal is known for designing a holistic diet for actor Taapsee Pannu to revive her gut health during the shooting of Rashmi Rocket.

In an Instagram Live with Taapsee, Ganeriwal was seen promoting her recent-released book Yuktahaar: The Belly And Brain Diet. During the chat, the nutritionist busted myths around sugar stating that it is not at all bad, however, the form in which you are consuming it is very important. Addressing the sugar phobia in people which restricts them from consuming the homemade nimbu pani, Ganeriwal said that after saying no to homemade products, people go out and consume the protein bar, which is nowadays promoted as healthy food.

According to her, the industrial sugar in the protein bars is not at all good for the health. Ganeriwal never suggests her clients to stay away from sugar, however, she does advise them to have a balance of several natural sugars in their daily life.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYDwTnvsR2j/

>So which form of sugar should one consume?

The nutritionist shared that she usually advises her clients to have honey four days a week, jaggery for two days, and on one day they can have khand. Khand which is also known as muscovado sugar is prepared by evaporating sugarcane syrup, hence is loaded with nutrients.

Ganeriwal and Taapseealso re-called the latter’s journey with food while she was shooting for Rashmi Rocket. It was revealed that Taapsee relished the treat of besan ka laddoo without feeling any guilt. All thanks to Ganeriwal’s diet plan, the actress was also able to dig into her favourite food Chhole Bhature once a week.

