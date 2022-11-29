Home » News » Lifestyle » Take A Cue From Disha Patani’s Airport Wardrobe And Channelise Your Inner Fashionista

Take A Cue From Disha Patani’s Airport Wardrobe And Channelise Your Inner Fashionista

Take a leaf out of Disha Patani’s boarding closet and ace the airport fashion with ease.

Last Updated: November 29, 2022, 17:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Disha Patani is the queen of OOTD fits and how. Carrying it effortlessly, Patani looks really hot
Airport looks are a rage in Bollywood. We know you agree. Every single celebrity puts a lot of effort to nail a solid fit that immediately puts them under the photographer’s lens. Disha Patani, a high flier and a fashionista who prefers comfort over fashion when flying out can’t be missed at the airport. From donning loose t-shirts, to crop tops and track pants, it seems, Patani only cares about comfort while traveling across the globe. The fitness enthusiast has been donning airport looks with panache. She always chooses clothes that bring her ease yet manages to inspire the youth to follow her style.

Look how comfortably Patani is paving her way in this oversized Mickey Mouse t-shirt. She seems to pull off the look like the cool chic she is.

Oversized Mickey Mouse t-shirt

We are all in for this yellow OOTD that Patani has pulled off really well. Matching her look with a sling bag, and cool glasses, she looks really appealing.

Yellow tank top and bottoms

Olive OOTD

Disha Patani is the queen of OOTD fits and how. Carrying it effortlessly, Patani looks really hot.

White crop top and trousers

Patani is all about easy breezy looks when it comes to airports. She only focuses on boarding the flight with utmost ease and yet she manages to nail her airport fashion game every time.

Black top and trousers

In this ensemble, it is those glasses and shoes make her stand out from the rest of the crowd.

first published: November 29, 2022, 17:24 IST
last updated: November 29, 2022, 17:29 IST
