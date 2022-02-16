Take a Look at The Benefits of Yoga For Mental Health

They say close your eyes and open your mind. Yes, we are talking about yoga and its numerous benefits. It helps us to control our mind and body. We have also seen a lot of Bollywood celebrities talking about the benefits of yoga and how the practice has helped them. And, with work from home becoming the new normal, striking the right mental balance has become the need of the hour. Well, we must tell you that practising yoga comes in handy here.

Let’s talk about the benefits of yoga on mental health:

>Decreases anxiety and stress:

In our daily lives, stress and anxiety cause problems such as high blood pressure and restlessness. The breathing techniques help with stress management. It increases blood circulation and helps you relax. These asanas promote relaxation, which aids in the reduction of tension and anxiety.

>Improved concentration:

We frequently find ourselves unable to fully concentrate on our everyday duties. Yoga can help you strengthen your memory and focus. If you’ve been having difficulties remembering things recently, try asanas like ‘The Dharana.’ It will assist you in relaxing and releasing unnecessary tension. If you do yoga regularly, it will improve your focus and help you recall things better.

>Boosts mood:

Different body postures, breathing exercises, and meditation are all part of yoga. The whole point of doing it is to express gratitude to your mind and body. These ‘asanas’ are known to aid in relaxation and stress reduction. Yoga keeps you energised and in shape. Physical exercise improves your sleep schedule and enhances your mood, as is generally known. Yoga is recommended for people who have irregular sleep patterns since it has proven to be useful.

>Helps with anger management:

If you’ve been acting aggressively recently as a result of job stress or frustration, yoga can help. If you concentrate on your breathing technique and posture, aggression or wrath can fade away. It also lowers blood pressure, allowing your mind to calm down.

