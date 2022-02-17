Take a Look at The Side-Effects of Consuming Grapes

Who doesn’t like grapes? We all do. From salad to custards to raitas, grapes are one fruit that is loved by all. Grapes are high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Adding grapes to your diet is good. But then we can’t forget that consuming anything in excess quantity is bad. Consumption of grapes, in large quantities, can result in a wide range of side effects. It can lead to weight gain. In addition, the sweetness in it can induce kidney difficulties.

Let’s look at the side-effects of having grapes in large quantities:

Risk of diarrhoea:

Excessive intake of food items rich in sugar increases the risk of diarrhoea. Grapes contain sugar, which can cause diarrhoea. You should avoid consuming grapes if you already have an upset stomach.

Chronic kidney disease:

Grapes should not be consumed by anyone with chronic kidney disease or diabetes. Excessive grape consumption might result in a variety of kidney issues. Grapes can also shoot up blood sugar levels in the body, which can lead to diabetes and kidney damage if consumed in high numbers.

Weight gain:

Weight gain is a consistent problem in the winter. Because grapes contain a lot of calories. If one includes excessive grapes in their diet, it will lead to gaining a few kilograms. Grapes include protein, fat, fibre, copper, vitamin K, and thiamine all at the same time.

No during pregnancy:

Grapes are high in polyphenols, which are also present in red wine. This may lead to pancreatic complications in the baby in the mother’s womb.

Trigger Allergy:

Grapes can trigger allergic reactions. It contains a protein transferase called liquid protein transferase, which can induce allergic responses. Itching, redness, and swelling of the mouth are all symptoms of this type of allergy. Grapes can also trigger anaphylaxis, which is life-threatening.

