Take a Peek Into Janhvi Kapoor’s Wardrobe For Your Next Party Outfit

Party season gives you ample opportunities to flaunt your best fashion game. After all, parties are where you can look chic and stylish and impress everyone. Are you looking for some inspiration? If yes, look no further than Janhvi Kapoor. Her style diaries can be the perfect cues as you unwind this season. The actress is known to always take her glamour game up by a notch and leaves everyone wonderstruck. Here are some of her bookmark-worthy outfits that you can definitely slay for your upcoming party.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor nailed the white-on-white monochrome look with this stylish ensemble. She chose a white bodycon mini dress and paired it with a white coat. She added oversized rectangular black shades. To add a pop of colour, you can choose a red-coloured lipstick and add a red sling bag. You can also consider sporting thigh-high white boots with this.

Janhvi Kapoor looked absolutely stunning in this black leather bodycon dress. She added matching gloves to the strapless gown and looked absolutely ravishing. She also opted for bold eye makeup and nude lips. This can be your perfect cocktail party look. You can add a dainty necklace as well to add a hint of glitz to the monochromatic look.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor is a true fashionista for a reason. She rocked this black mini dress with dramatic shoulders like no other. Janhvi added black stockings to complete her look. She opted for messy hair.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor is the hallmark girl of monochromatic looks and bodycon outfits. She sported a golden sequinned bodycon mini dress with silk drapes near the abdomen. The outfit also featured a long train at the back making it a perfect choice for a bachelorette party or an awards show.

Janhvi Kapoor is the queen of uber-stylish dresses. The Mili actress sported a chocolate-coloured leather tube dress. The strapless outfit featured a keyhole detail in the front and fit her snugly, by accentuating her curves. She opted for subtle makeup and nude lipstick. She added a pair of heels, instead, you can add nude-coloured ankle-high boots and a matching jacket to keep yourself warm in the winter.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here