Take A Sneak Peek Into Ananya Panday’s Instagram-Worthy Thailand Album That Screams Fashion

Ananya Panday has entered 2023 in high spirits, it seems. The actress jetted off to Phuket with her friend and entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda. The Bollywood stunner seemed to have spent her days in bliss, basking in the tropical beaches, making the most of her time in the location. However, the Student of the Year 2 actress did not forget to paint the town red, flaunting her impeccable fashion sense. Ananya dropped a string of pictures from her Thailand diaries shelling out major vacation goals and adding a sprinkle of style with them too.

In the pictures, the B-town diva exuded pretty lady vibes as she slipped into a noodle-strap pink bodycon gown having a plunging back, delicately detailed with a crisscross pattern. Ananya turned into the perfect bling girl as she flaunted her petite figure in the body-hugging ensemble with a risque thigh-high slit. The actress perfected her attire by wearing an all-white floral tiara.

Coming to her flawless makeup, the 24-year-old kept it minimalistic. A shade of soft pink lipstick, a dash of blush on her cheeks, and defined kohl-rimmed eyes made the actress ready for a musical night of fun with her dearest Navya Naveli at a restaurant. Ananya let her hair loose and carried a glitzy handbag with silver-strapped sandals to complete her look.

In the next streak of snaps, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress blessed our Insta feed by spreading her beachy vibes. The Bollywood beauty put her hair up in a bun as she donned a matching two-piece bikini of the dark blue hue, posing with an Emily Ratajkowski book in her hand. Coming to the next slide, Ananya was seen having a blissful swing ride wearing an intricately designed mirrorwork, a halter-neck crop top that she teamed up with a mini white skirt having striking dotted-black prints.

Ananya looked nothing but fab as she splurged into New Year’s Eve festivities in vogue. The Liger actress got decked up in a charming white, one-shoulder mini dress, having a knot on one of the shoulders. She accessorized her part-ready avatar with a pair of funky and jazzy pink-coloured 2023 sunglasses and small-dangly snake-inspired white earrings. Chunky Panday’s daughter let her hair down, quite literally as she set free flying lanterns, having a ball with her friends.

Ananya has completely slayed in her richly-infused wardrobe collections, dishing out some much-needed fashion inspo. What is your favourite Ananya Panday attire out of these trendy outfits?

