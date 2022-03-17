Take Care of Your Cracked Heels This Summer With These Homemade Foot Scrubs

In Summers, travelling in heat and dust makes feet dry and tired. Cracked heels during this time are an unimaginable nightmare. They are often painful and difficult to cure. Cracked heels could also be a sign of vitamin deficiency, Vitamin C, Vitamin B-3, or Vitamin E. These 3 vitamins help in replenishing skin. To cure this problem, we can make homemade foot scrubs. These foot scrubs can make skin soft and supple.

Coffee Ground Foot Scrub

To prepare this Foot Scrub, we need 2 tablespoons of coffee grounds, coarse sugar and 1 tablespoon of coconut oil.

We need to make a thick paste by mixing all ingredients. This paste should be applied to the feet and massaged for 15-20 minutes. And then rinse it off.

Benefits

This scrub brightens skin’s texture on feet and also addresses problems like swelling and pain because of Coffee Ground’s anti-inflammatory properties.

Strawberry and sugar foot scrub

For this foot scrub, you need 2 strawberries, 1 tablespoon of olive oil and a cup of granulated sugar.

Strawberries should be properly mashed and mixed with sugar. Then add olive oil and mix well. This paste should then be applied to the feet. Wait for around 20 minutes before washing.

Benefits

This paste softens skin and protects it from UV rays.

Honey and Lemon foot scrub

Equal amounts of Epsom salt, sugar and coconut oil should be mixed properly. Then add one tablespoon of honey and five drops of fresh Lemon juice. Lemon essential oil could also be used in place of Lemon juice.

Benefits

This scrub brightens and lightens the feet. It also keeps them moisturised.

Coconut oil and salt foot scrub

1 cup salt, a cup of coconut oil and 3-4 drops of any essential oil should be properly mixed. This mixture should then be stored in a jar for a few days. It should then be used to scrub feet gently for at least 20 minutes.

Benefits

This foot scrub rejuvenates the feet. Also, coconut oil is an essential ingredient that cures many skin conditions.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

