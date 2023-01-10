Mouni undoubtedly is an absolute fashionista. The actor continues to kill fashion goals like a pro by regularly posting excerpts from her Instagram fashion diary. When Mouni was having a bad day a few days ago, she went down memory lane and pulled out an album from her earlier days of fun and vacation. The actor gave us a taste of her beach holiday, which, just so you know, was filled with many lovely moments by the water. The star enjoys dressing up in gorgeous outfits and showing them off to her admirers on her social media accounts. Mouni can rock anything, from casual outfits to holiday fashion goals in sequined sarees to being the ultimate queen in a formal outfit. Fans like and adore the actor’s sense of style in clothing. She makes sure that every Instagram post she makes compels fashion enthusiasts to take notes.

A day ago, Mouni posted some photos of herself lounging near a field of maize. The actor posed for a couple photos in a similarly gorgeous costume against a field and a sea of stunning blue. Mouni posed in a light blue gown, giving us new weekend fashion inspiration. We are already impressed with the satin gown the actor chose to start her weekend on a high note in style. In a bodycon dress with a plunging neckline and pastel blue satin, the actor looked stunning. The dress also featured dramatic fabric elements at the rear of the waist and tie-around details at the back with backless designs.As she accessorised her appearance with a pastel blue sling bag with silver embroidery embellishments, Mouni posed for the photographers.

Look at her photos right here:

Mouni’s Instagram followers quickly swamped her photographs with likes and comments. Smriti Khanna, a friend and coworker of Mouni’s from the film industry, stopped by to comment and added the word “Bomb" along with the bomb emoticon. The actor looked fantastic with white-framed, retro-tinted sunglasses. Mouni’s open, straight locks were styled by fashion designer Anuradha Khurana, and she also wore nude lipstick and contoured her cheeks.

