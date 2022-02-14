Take Help Of Yoga For Faster Covid Recovery, Try These 3 Asanas

You have surely been recommended Yoga and meditation by friends and well wishers numerous times for some ailment or the other or for releasing stress. The benefits from them cannot be overlooked and they are key to a healthy, stress-free life.

However, health experts have now also recommended Yoga and meditation for complications arising post coronavirus recovery like anxiety, fatigue, breathlessness and loss of appetite among many.

Yoga guru Himalayan Siddha Grand Master Akshar, in a talk with Hindustan Times, recommended three asanas that could help people recover from Covid-19 faster.

Aarambh Dhyan

The goal of Aarambh Dhyan is to accomplish lifelong growth and advancement while never experiencing weakness. It not only keeps you positive, but it also ensures that everything you do is perfect. This is how you do it. Sit in any comfortable seated position such as padmasana, sukhasana, ardha padmasana or vajrasana. Keep your eyes closed while keeping an erect spine.

Imagine and envision two holes in front of you, a white and a black one. The black hole is a forceful suction force that exclusively takes from you, whereas the white hole releases powerful, dynamic good energies. Exhale and let go of negative emotions like guilt, pain, doubt, shame, trauma, rage, grief, jealousy, and negativity into the black hole you’ve imagined. Maintain a pause between exhaling and inhaling. This pause is crucial.

Draw energy from the white hole by inhaling. This energy will be rich in splendour, strength, and transformation, all of which will help you grow. Finally, imagine that these two holes are gradually merging into the universe towards the end of the meditation session.

Mantra Dhyan (Prayerful meditation)

Sit down, stand up, or even lie down in a comfortable position. Form the Pranam Mudra by joining your palms in front of your chest or place them on your knees with palms open towards the sky. Keep your eyes closed with a straightened back. Frame and repeat positive affirmations or mantras aloud or silently.

Super Power Meditation

This is best practised sitting down on a peak of a mountain but since that is not feasible for all, you can imagine a triangular shaped mountain and then meditate. Sit in a position that makes you comfortable and visualise a reverse triangular shield in your chest. As you inhale throughout this meditation, imagine that this shield permits you to receive all of the world’s beneficial energies. Imagine removing undesired toxins, sufferings, and negativity from within you with each exhale.

