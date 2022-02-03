Take Inspiration from Disha Patani's Bikini Looks for Your Next Beach Vacation

Disha Patani never fails to impress her fans with her hot and stunning bikini looks. The actress’ Instagram is all about flaunting her bikini-perfect curvaceous body. She loves beaches and more than that, she loves sporting swimwear when on a vacation. She gives us major fitness goals with her every photo on Instagram. If you are planning for a beach vacation and want to ace the beach look, then take some inspiration from Disha. Let’s check out the actress’ bikini looks that give us major fashion goals.

This fringed bikini is super trendy and sexy as Disha pulls it off with grace. She shared the photo wearing an orange fringed bikini set with a caption of Octopus emoji. Her expression shows that she is enjoying the wind and sun.

Disha holds seashells as she poses for the camera in a leopard print bikini. To complete the look, she wore a gold chain with a cross pendant.

The actress shared a photo wearing a pink slip-on bikini top and bottom. Posting the throwback picture from her Maldives vacation, the actor captioned it saying that she is missing the sun and beach.

Disha is a true water love. It is evident from her this post. Disha can be seen posing in white beachwear. The golden strap of the bikini bottom is the highlight of the bikini set. She looks hot as she hugs the sand and water.

Sharing another photo of herself in a bikini, actor wrote missing as she indicates missing the sunny days at the beach. She pulls off a perfect bikini look in red animal print beachwear.

Posing on the wooden ramp in the evening, the actress looks sizzling in the red bikini with open messy hair.

Recently, the actress posted a photo of her showing her back towards the camera. Dressed in a pink bikini, Disha just leaves us spellbound.

