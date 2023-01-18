Take Inspiration From Malaika Arora’s Wardrobe And Recreate These 6 Looks

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is an absolute fashionista. Her stylish ensembles always grab the headlines, and she keeps shelling out fashion goals like a pro. From acing casual or athleisure outfits to making us drool over her traditional festive looks, Malaika’s fashion diaries are drool-worthy. No wonder then that she’s the centre of attention and an absolute favourite of the paparazzi. The actress keeps dropping pictures in stunning attires on her Instagram handle. Let’s take inspiration from some of her gorgeous outfits for our next outing.

Malaika is looking gorgeous and classy in a beautiful red Rajasthani lehenga. She is seen wearing a heavy work choli with a kalidaar embroidered lehenga. To complete her ensemble, she styled the outfit with a choker and a maang patti set.

You can also recreate this stylish look of Malaika’s. Here, she is wearing a beautiful white bodycon dress. She has added oxidised jewellery and high heels with this leaf design-thread work dress.

Yellow colour is in trend these days. Malaika looks glamorous, donning this cut-slit yellow gown.

Malaika looks stunning in this black bodycon outfit. Here, she opted for subtle makeup with glittery eye shadows and false lashes, wearing a heavy diamond necklace along with a dress.

The actress is looking hot in this mustard-yellow gown. Sequins fabric and V-neck bodycon is perfect for every season. You can also look stylish and gorgeous by recreating this ensemble.

Co-ord sets are very much in fashion. Here, Malaika is seen pairing a two-piece dress in black and bronze colour. For a more attractive look, she used a big satin silk scarf as a belt and tied it beautifully along with her skirt.

