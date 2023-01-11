Take Malaika Arora’s Lead To Instantly Glam up Your Monochromatic Attire

Malaika Arora’s timeless beauty speaks for itself; at 49 years old, she still appears to be in her early years of fame. One of the most varied career backgrounds among Bollywood stars, the VJ-turned-actor and current host of reality shows has gradually but unquestionably become a household brand. The star’s experiences as a supermodel, media personality, and actor have inspired her taste of fashion. It is logical to assume that she never has a bad day because of her dress choices. The reality TV judge and performer has a dress in her wardrobe for nearly any event, whether it be spectacular gowns on the red carpet, risqué micro dresses at gatherings, or flowy midis on the beach.

Constantly creating new norms Malaika Arora has always taken charge of her own decisions, whether they involved her personal life, career, or appearance. Whether she’s turning up the heat on the red carpet or simply going to her yoga class, she does everything in her distinctive style. And if you want to rapidly glam up your monotone clothing, check out her most recent post.

The actor showed extraordinary aesthetics by creatively fusing black and white. Malaika wore a black and white asymmetrical shirt with white string extensions. She then wore stunning black leggings with contrast white piping all across. She layered it with a dark coat that hid her shoulders. A pair of black pointed boots completed her look. Malaika opted for contoured cheeks, dark red lips, glittering eyeshadow, and sculpted brows. She gently waved her hair.

Check out her outfit right here:

Malaika can presently be seen in Moving In With Malaika. Malaika’s family, friends, and job will be the focus of the program. She provides viewers with access to her past, present, and future through her podcast by having some unedited dialogues in it. The programme is available on Disney + Hotstar.

