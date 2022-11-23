Take Notes From Mouni Roy To Look Classy And Sassy In Velvet Dress

Mouni Roy is an absolute fashionista who never disappoints her fans when it comes to sartorial choices. Having a fandom like no other, Mouni Roy has come a long way in her career. And her faultless fashion game should also be given some credit. On Tuesday, the Brahmastra actress took to social media and posted a series of pictures of herself decked up in a black velvet dress. With winter just around the corner, Mouni created a stunning ensemble that combined winter wear and party fashion goals.

Mouni wore this velvet ensemble by Alexandre Vauthier from the Dubai-based clothing store Tutus Kurniati. The actress was styled by Bollywood celebrity stylist Mohit Rai along with Surbhi Kumar. Her black velvet dress off-shoulder dress featured puffy bell full sleeves and bodycon details below the waist. Additionally, her outfit had a diamond-shaped silver embellishment at the waist that added the perfect amount of bling.

Mouni further accessorised her look by adding Yves Saint Laurent black stilettos with feather details. To complete her look, Mouni styled her hair in straight locks with a middle parting while keeping her hairdo back brushed.

With the help of celebrity makeup artist Albert Chettiar, Mouni adorned her face with a shade of nude lipstick, black eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, drawn eyebrows, and contoured cheeks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in Brahmastra: Part one - Shiva, where she played the main antagonist ‘Junoon’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. The film was released on September 9 and Mouni received appreciation from both the critics and audiences for her acting.

The actress started her career in Hindi daily soap operas and got famous for her role in Devon ke Dev…Mahadev, Naagin, etc. She debuted in Bollywood with Gold alongside Akshay Kumar in 2018.

