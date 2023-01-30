Take on Hypoglycaemia With These 5 Tips To Lower Blood Sugar Level

Diabetes and prediabetes are linked to high blood sugar, also known as hyperglycaemia. Normally, your body maintains blood sugar levels by making insulin, a hormone that allows your cells to use the sugar in your blood. As a result, insulin is the most significant blood sugar regulator.

Signs like losing sleep, skipping breakfast, not drinking enough water, or drinking coffee (even without sweeteners) can cause blood sugar instability and are linked to high blood sugar, which can lead to a heart attack, heart failure, stroke, and renal failure. Lowering blood sugar isn’t only a short-term aim if you have diabetes. It also helps prevent or delay diabetes consequences like heart, kidney, eye, and nerve problems. It has the potential to completely alter the course of the disease.

Here are the 5 simple tips that will help you lower your blood sugar level and maintain overall health.

1. Bump Up Your Exercise Intensity

Exercise is an excellent approach to improving your body’s blood sugar control and doing a heart-pumping workout will help even more. According to a study published by the National Library Of Medicine, USA, performing brief bursts of high-intensity exercise (such as sprinting on the treadmill for 30 seconds, followed by walking or slowly jogging until you recover) reduced blood glucose levels in diabetics and healthy individuals for one to three days. Exercise causes muscles to absorb glucose, which they then use as fuel. The more intense motions may facilitate this process even more.

2. Get Enough Vitamin D

Vitamin D deficiency is one of the factors to increase in risk for type 2 diabetes. If you suffer from Vitamin D deficiency, taking supplements may help in improving blood sugar management

3. Fill Up on Fibre

Another nutrient you should monitor for blood sugar control is fibre. And in this case, the more the better! It can help stabilize your blood sugar level. According to a review published in September 2017 in Advances in Obesity Weight Management & Control, gibre also aids in weight management and can reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease.

4. Get More Sleep

Numerous negative health effects, such as insulin resistance, mood disorders, and cardiovascular disease, have been linked to poor sleep quality. Less than seven hours of sleep a night increases insulin resistance and makes it harder to control diabetes in diabetics. Adults should aim for at least seven hours of good sleep each night, advises the American Academy for Sleep Medicine.

5. Quit Smoking

Smoking causes several detrimental health impacts, such as cancer, heart disease, and early mortality. Because smoking raises blood sugar levels due to nicotine in cigarettes and e-cigarettes. Diabetics who smoke frequently need to take greater dosages of medication to control their glucose levels. Quitting smoking can lengthen your life and enhance your heart and lung health, as well as lower blood sugar levels.

