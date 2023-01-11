Take These Precautions During Winters To Deal With Asthma Symptoms

January is a month where the winter season is at its peaks in different parts of the country. People with asthma find it more difficult to function during winter months due to various reasons, including increased pollution. Asthma is a condition where airways narrow and swell and produce extra mucus. This can make breathing difficult and trigger coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath.

Asthma attacks can be more severe for people during winter months. There are two challenges for asthma patients in winter – one is spending most time at home and the other is cold weather making their condition worse by inducing cold-induced symptoms.

Some precautions that can be taken by people suffering from asthma during winter season are:

Advertisement

Do not exercise outside – Fitness exercises need not be stopped during winters, but it is better if you do it indoors. Otherwise, your exhaustion along with cold winter winds can make your asthma symptoms worse.

Keep your house clean – Make sure that your house is spick and span during winter. Cold-induced symptoms can worsen if you come in contact with dust at home. Allergens and dust are common asthma triggers.

Avoid going near pets – The fur on pets can be a trigger to your asthma symptoms. If you have a pet at home, make sure you keep some distance from them during winters; otherwise your symptoms may worsen.

Avoid breathing from your mouth – Make sure you avoid breathing from your mouth. The air we breathe from our mouth is not filtered as properly, as that we inhale from our noses. It is important to breathe from our nose during winters.

Along with taking these precautions, make sure you don’t discount your diet instructions and medication given to you after a doctor’s consultation. Following all the mentioned steps will help you avoid asthma attacks and worsening of symptoms.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here