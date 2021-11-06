Take Your Fashion Inspiration for Wedding and Festive Season From These Bollywood Actors

If you have been looking for some fashion inspiration for this festive and wedding season, look no further. Bollywood actors are here with this season’s ultimate festive fashion. From ethnic lehengas to glamorous sarees, Bollywood actors can rely on some fool-proof fashion ideas.

Let us take a look at some:

Taking Indian fashion to a global stage, Sonam Kapoor frequently experiments with her desi style. The actress wore a classic ivory sari cut from a cotton silk fabric from Good Earth sari for actor Armaan Jain and stylist Anissa Jain’s post-wedding celebrations in Mumbai last year. If you want to wear a simple yet elegant attire for a wedding or a festival, a lightweight saree is perfect for you. Sonam’s saree was embellished with gold gota borders and small buttis. The pallu of the saree featured intricate gold detailing with geometric patterns. The overall drape of the saree was paired with a lilac blouse. In her Instagram post, Sonam had revealed that she borrowed items from her mother and mother-in-law’s jewellery boxes to accessorise her saree. The actress borrowed the ornate choker-style necklace from mother-in-law Priya Ahuja, and heavy earrings from her mother Sunita Kapoor, respectively.

If you are looking for a minimal yet glamorous look for this wedding season, Alia Bhatt’s ethnic fashion can certainly inspire you. On multiple occasions, Alia has shown us how a monochrome look can just be enough to make a fashion statement. For her Diwali celebrations, the actress wore a purple colour Sabyasachi creation. Keeping her make-up simple with just a bindi and a fresh-face look, Alia accessorised her purple lehenga and blouse with a pop of red coloured jhumkas.

For those who want to be the epitome of all the things that glitter and shimmer, Janhvi Kapoor’s ethnic style might inspire them. The actress always pulls off stylish blouse designs with her lehengas. For Sonam’s Diwali party last year, the actor wore a yellow satin sarees. The saree featured intricate thread zari work on the border, and the blouse came covered in more intricate thread work. Janhvi’s blouse came with elbow-length sleeves and a plunging back and scooped neckline.

Kiara Advani often gives a glamorous twist to her fashionable lehengas and it can serve as your next look for a wedding too. During the promotions of her latest movie Shershaah, Kiara served several looks in traditional wear. One of the outfits which she wore gave a fashionable makeover to black and white. The actress wore a plunging black blouse with a striped black and white lehenga. To complete her look Kiara tied her hair in a braid.

Which of these fashion inspiration caught your attention?

