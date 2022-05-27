Taking Sleeping Pills Regularly? You Should Know About These Side-Effects

Many people are not able to get sound sleep due to a number of reasons. It might be due to insomnia or other illnesses. Not just this, some people also have disturbed sleep and they wake up in the middle of the night. To get sound sleep, many of these people take sleeping pills.

Sleeping pills are also prescribed as antidepressants for mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety. While they might put you to sleep, these pills also have serious side effects if consumed daily. If you too are dependent on sleeping pills, then let’s take a look at the negative effects your body might suffer due to these.

Dizziness

Consuming sleeping pills more often can make you feel dizzy and sleepy all the time. This restricts the brain functioning and you might start to feel heaviness in your head. Your eyes might get close while you are still awake or you even feel drowsy. Impacts normal breathing

Sleeping pills are not recommended for people suffering from breathing disorders or lung diseases. They are said to impact normal breathing and cause complications for asthma patients. Patients with chronic lung diseases should avoid sleeping pills. Allergic Reaction

Many people might get some serious allergic reactions due to sleeping pills. You may experience skin rashes, chest pain, nausea, itching and other symptoms after taking a sleeping pill. You must consult your doctor in case of any of these symptoms. Causes dependence

The normal body functions interrupt due to frequent use of sleeping pills. Just like drugs, one can get dependent on sleeping pills too. If not consumed, they can witness the withdrawal symptoms and uneasiness. Lack of concentration

Sleeping pills slow down the functioning of the brain, which might lead to memory and concentration issues. You start forgetting things and are unable to understand things easily.

One must try to cure sleeping disorders through natural remedies and restrict the use of sleeping pills.

