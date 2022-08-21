Tamannaah Bhatia Exudes Boss Lady Vibes In Gorgeous Blue Pantsuit

Tamannaah Bhatia’s sartorial style choices are one of a kind– bold colours, distinct silhouettes and trendy, that seem to get more gorgeous and experimental with each passing day.

From Indian traditional wear to power-dressing in western outfits, there is hardly an ensemble that the Baahubali: The Beginning actor cannot pull off. Tamannaah regularly takes to social media, especially Instagram, to share picture-perfect moments of her fresh fashion choices; definitely worthy of taking notes.

Recently, Tamannaah, who has worked in several South Indian and Bollywood movies, took to the photo-sharing application to post a series of pictures in a breathtakingly gorgeous, royal blue pantsuit and we cannot help but seek inspiration from the stunningly curated look.

Take a look at the post shared by the 32-year-old actor as she attended the premiere of the upcoming American television series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and get ready to decode the fashionista’s secret to looking like a million bucks.

The elegant and classy blue pantsuit was designed by acclaimed Bollywood favourites, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, and there couldn’t have been a more alluring muse than Tamannaah.

The subtle pantsuit was highlighted by a bright blue blazer with embellishment details visible at the shoulders, silk lapel collars and a plunging neckline–giving the outfit a much-needed oomph to set it apart.

Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel, who is known for dressing Alia Bhatt during the Berlin Film Festival 2022, Tamannaah’s blazer was teamed with a pair of blue formal trousers.

In terms of accessories, Tamannaah let her sparkly, statement diamond earrings do most of the talking and let her neck and hands remain bare. Keeping the outfit and accessories as centrepieces, the actor wore her long, black tresses into a messy, low-up-do, which ensured that her face was framed perfectly.

Tamannaah’s make-up choices screamed Parisian chic as she opted for an overall nude make-up look with contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel pink lipstick.

