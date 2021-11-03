Tamil Deepavali 2021: Date, Significance And All You Need To Know

Diwali or Deepawali is usually celebrated in October or November every year across the country. The festival lasts upto five days, with the main celebration taking place on the third day in most places in India. The festival is associated with Lord Ram’s arrival to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile after defeating demon king Ravan on Dussehra. However, in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Deepavali is celebrated as the killing of demon Narakasura by Goddess Satyabhama and Lord Krishna. Also, in most of India, Deepavali falls when Amavasya Tithi prevails during Pradosh Kaal i.e. just after sunset, while in Tamil Nadu it is observed when Chaturdashi or Shaturadashi Tithi prevails during Brahma Muhurat i.e. just before sunrise. Hence, Tamil Deepavali falls a day before the main Diwali date or on the same day as Deepavali in other parts.

Tamil Deepavali 2021: Date and Time

This year, Tamil Deepavali will fall on the same day as the main Diwali i.e, November 4. According to Panchang, the Sathuradasi Tithi will begin at 09:02 AM on November 03, and will continue till 06:03 AM on November 04. Deepavali Muhurat before Sunrise would take place from 05:40 to 06:03 for a duration of 22 minutes on November 4.

Tamil Deepavali 2021: Significance

It is a significant festival of Tamil Nadu like other parts of India. People celebrate the festival of lights with great pomp and joy. It is believed that Goddess Satyabhama and Lord Krishna killed the demon Narakasura on this day. As per the beliefs, Deepavali Muhurat overlaps with Brahma Muhurat is very auspicious for taking oil baths. After taking bath before sunrise, people wear clean clothes, perform puja and light earthen lamps. The festival that is observed on Chaturdashi Tithi in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are known as Naraka Chaturdashi and Abhyang Snan in other parts of India.

