Tampon Safety Guide: Tips For a Safe and Hygienic Menstruation Cycle

Whether you’re a first-time tampon user or a seasoned pro, there may be a few aspects of this essential feminine hygiene solution that are just perplexing. We all have the same, crucial inquiries on how to pick the correct tampon size and improve the placement skill, besides, of course, the age-old issue: “How long can You leave it in?"

This article will provide you with all the information you require to understand tampons.

>Before using, wash your hands.

To avoid contamination, it is critical to wash your hands before the insertion of the tampon. Even though the use is sterile, it is recommended that you wash your hands beforehand. Because hygiene is crucial, if the tampon falls to the floor, throw it away.

>Always choose the least absorbent version possible.

Although greater absorbency tampons may appear to be handier, women must replace their tampons regularly to avoid suffering Toxic Shock Syndrome. Sadly, if you’re using a high-absorbent tampon, you’re unlikely to think to do so. So, choose the lowest absorbency to avoid having your tampon in for too long.

>Check that the tampon is correctly placed.

You will not feel anything in there if the tampon is properly placed. It will not be unpleasant. If it hurts when you move or sit, it’s not correctly placed. It usually occurs when the tampon is not too high up in the vagina. You may test its comfort by pushing it in with your finger. If it continues to hurt, take it out and replace it with a new one.

>Do not use a tampon only for discharge.

Tampons will not function correctly without enough moisture, so you must use them while you are on periods, especially when you’re bleeding heavily. Tampons should not be used to soak vaginal excretions, and they should certainly not be used in times of your period when panty liners are appropriate.

>Replace your tampons every 4-6 hours.

You should never use a tampon for more than eight hours, as using a tampon for too long can raise the risk of infection and TSS. Remember, replacing your tampon more frequently than just about every other four hours might cause considerable vaginal pain. The ideal time to use a tampon should be around 4-6 hours

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

